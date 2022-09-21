Adam Levine Admitted to Past Cheating in Resurfaced 2009 Interview

Watch : Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

While Adam Levine may want to look towards the future, some fans can't help but look at the past.

Earlier this week, the Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with the singer.

"I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

After Adam proclaimed that his family "will get through it together," an old interview resurfaced online where the Grammy winner shared his thoughts on infidelity.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2009, the then 29-year-old explained, "Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it."