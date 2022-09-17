Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Love Really Blind?

Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married.

More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.

"8.24.22," Jessica and Ben wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with her husband. "Mr. & Mrs."

Ben also wrote on his Instagram Story, "Thank you for all the very nice messages. It's been a wonderful three weeks. Blooded bliss. Three weeks. Is this. Bliss is this. We're super excited to share it with everyone finally."

Jessica wore a strapless lace bridal gown with an overskirt from Reem Acra's 2023 spring collection and a long veil for the ceremony before changing into a vintage Elliatt high neck halter gown for an after-ceremony dinner. Jessica also wore her hair in a low bun, and nixed a style that brought back a certain memory.