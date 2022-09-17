Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath

Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married.
More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
"8.24.22," Jessica and Ben wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with her husband. "Mr. & Mrs."
Ben also wrote on his Instagram Story, "Thank you for all the very nice messages. It's been a wonderful three weeks. Blooded bliss. Three weeks. Is this. Bliss is this. We're super excited to share it with everyone finally."
Jessica wore a strapless lace bridal gown with an overskirt from Reem Acra's 2023 spring collection and a long veil for the ceremony before changing into a vintage Elliatt high neck halter gown for an after-ceremony dinner. Jessica also wore her hair in a low bun, and nixed a style that brought back a certain memory.
"At first, [my stylist] swept the hair back but this reminded me too much of my Love Is Blind bridal look," she told Brides, "so I asked for a side part which is much more 'me' and I'm glad we went with that. I also wanted a flower in my hair to add that Spanish flair."
The groom wore a tan Italian suit, a white tie and Ferragamo loafers, Brides reported.
The couple met in 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. "We met for the first time in Venice the night before L.A. shut down for COVID," Jessica told Brides. "It was truly love at first sight—funny enough."
Jessica and Ben got engaged in September 2021. They had initially planned a big wedding, but life got in the way.
"Ultimately, we decided that we needed more time to pull off the massive celebration that we thought was worthy for our family and friends," Jessica told the magazine. "Considering the timing we are looking for in terms of family planning, we came to the conclusion that we would elope in 2022 and make big plans for a celebration down the road."