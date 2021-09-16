Love Is Blind Star Jessica Batten Is Engaged to Benjamin McGrath

The "pod squad" has a reason to celebrate.
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten got engaged to boyfriend Benjamin McGrath on Sept. 10.
"I don't think it has quite sunk in, but I'm definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine," she told People in an interview published Sept. 16. "It's been really, really exciting!"
As Jessica shared with the magazine, Benjamin, a 34-year-old foot and ankle surgeon, popped the question with a round diamond ring at Akash Winery in Temecula, Calif.
"I walked down into the vineyard, and one of the aisles of grapes had rose petals all the way down to this gorgeous arch with roses all around it," the 35-year-old reality star recalled to the publication. "Ben was standing there, and I pretty much knew at that point what was happening. So I just started getting overwhelmed with emotion. When I walked down, the first thing he said was, 'I want you to remember this moment for the rest of your life.'"
The big moment included a few of their favorites, including the JP Saxe and Maren Morris song "Line by Line" playing in the background and a nod to the show Suits.
"I was totally overwhelmed," Jessica told People. "The best part was—and I had planned this for whatever he asked me—I recited this line from Suits because we had watched eight or nine seasons together when we were long distance: 'Do I have brains in my head? Do I have a heart in my chest?' So that's what I said instead of 'yes.' We were both crying!"
Afterwards, the couple celebrated with a get-together attended by family and friends.
According to the outlet, Benjamin reached out to Jessica on Instagram after watching her on Love Is Blind. They went on a bike ride in March 2020 before California's stay-at-home order went into effect, the publication continued, and made their relationship Instagram official that July.
Fans met Jessica on Netflix's first-ever season of Love Is Blind, where she got engaged to Mark Cuevas but ended their relationship at the altar. Mark later faced accusations of being unfaithful during his engagement to Jessica and subsequent relationship with co-star Lauren "LC" Chamblin. He denied the allegations, telling E! News he and LC were never in an "exclusive relationship" and his rep telling People Mark was "fully committed to the LIB process and to Jessica."
Jessica went on to appear on Love Is Blind: After the Altar, where she reunited with her castmates and spoke about the judgment she faced.
"I wanted to show up and share my story for every person who reached out to me with love and shared their own testimonies about having the courage to walk away from situations that were not serving them, that did not feel right for them," she wrote on Instagram. "I wanted them to see they would be ok in the end and they would make it through the hard times standing on their own too."
Mark, who is now engaged to girlfriend Aubrey Rainey and is the father of their first child together Ace, did not return for the show.
"Don't believe everything you see on TV," Mark wrote on Instagram. "We didn't join the reunion for a myriad of reasons. We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I've said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you."