11 Gorgeous Wedding Dresses for All Kinds of Brides

Shopping for the perfect dress to wear on your big day can get pretty overwhelming. After all, there are so many different styles and silhouettes. How do you know which one is right for you? We talked to Heather McReynolds, VPP, GMM of Bridal and Dresses at David's Bridal to get some insight into the most popular wedding dress silhouettes today and what you should know before you start searching for your dress.
"It's so important to feel inspired when you're shopping for a dress and to ensure that it feels authentically you," Heather told E! News. "Through both your wedding attire and accessories, it's about letting your own unique personality shine through in your wedding look. There is such a huge selection of gowns (and non-traditional options like jumpsuits!) out there, brides should feel beautiful and comfortable in whatever they pick."
Over the last couple of years, they've noticed that brides are leaning into more personalized and less traditional styles. According to Heather, this indicates that brides are really looking for options that make them look and feel their best.
"Always remember there are many options out there, and find a shopping experience that allows you to try out a wide variety of styles to find what looks best for you," she said.
We've rounded up some wedding dresses for every type of bride. Check those out below.
David’s Bridal Collection Off the Shoulder Satin Ball Gown Wedding Dress
"In general, no matter your body type or style there will be a silhouette that makes you look and feel fantastic," Heather said. The classic ball gown features a timeless slim-cut on top with a full-bell-shaped skirt. It's romantic, figure-flattering and will make you look like you're floating down the aisle.
Lace Up Back Strapless Mermaid Wedding Dress
"For a more dramatic look, many brides will lean towards the mermaid silhouette, which amplifies curves with an elongated bodice and creates an hourglass effect by flaring out mid-thigh or at the knees," Heather shared. This dress features a sweetheart neckline, a lace-up back and a mermaid skirt with pretty hand-placed lace appliques.
Remarkable Moment White Floral Embroidered Lace-Up Maxi Dress
This beautiful mermaid dress from Lulus is perfect for a beach wedding. It features lace-like floral embroidery and clear rhinestones all throughout, as well as skinny rounded straps and a straight neckline.
DB Studio Crepe Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Wedding Dress
For brides looking to show off their natural body shape, a sheath silhouette can be a great option. According to Heather, "It skims your body gracefully and lengthens with its straight lines."
Emilia Draped Satin Gown
This gorgeous draped satin gown is simple and elegant. It's the type of dress that's perfect for a more low-key weddings. This features a slim-line silhouette, spaghetti straps, and a v-neck seamed bodice.
DB Studio Lace Chiffon Flutter Sleeve A-Line Wedding Dress
"Of course, there's the universally flattering A-line, which features a fitted bodice transitioning to gradually flared skirt starting from the waistline," Heather said. "It gives beautiful shape and movement to a gown while still being more relaxed and comfortable to wear." This lovely boho-style wedding dress from DB Studio features a pretty lace flutter-sleeve bodice and chiffon skirt.
DB Studio V-Neck Corded Lace Bodice A-Line Plus Size Dress
This beautiful A-line dress from DB Studio was made for brides who want a look that's simple and effortless. It features spaghetti straps, a scalloped lace bodice, a grosgrain sash and a chiffon skirt. According to David's Bridal, it's a great one to wear for a beach or courthouse wedding.
DB Studio Embellished Spaghetti Strap Wedding Separates Top & Skirt
If you're wanting something more non-traditional, separates are the way to go. According to Heather, separates are super fun because you can switch up the top or bottom for a second look at your reception, or repurpose it into your everyday wardrobe post-wedding. This look features the ultra-glam embellished spaghetti strap top with crystals, pearls and beading, as well as the chiffon wedding separates circle skirt with slit. If you go this route, you can make the look totally your own.
Sweet Stunner White Lace Two-Piece Maxi Dress
This Lulus-exclusive two-piece set is a wonderful option if you're looking to go the separates route. The Sweet Stunner two-piece maxi dress features a flirty crop top with gorgeous floral lace shapes, an illusion sweetheart bodice, sheer rounded neckline with scalloped details and a flowy skirt skirt for easy movement.
Galina Signature Embellished Bridal Jumpsuit with Overskirt
Jumpsuits are perfect for brides who value comfort above all else, or who may be less comfortable in a dress. "Bridal jumpsuits provide a polished and modern look and we are seeing them explode in popularity," Heather told E! News. "Bonus: they are perfect for after parties!" This stunning embellished bridal jumpsuit from Galina Signature will be one your guests remember for years to come. It's super chic and features allover beaded lace appliques which took nearly 10 hours to put together. It also comes with a detachable overskirt so you can keep it on or take it off depending on your mood.
Lulus Make Your Statement White Strapless Cutout Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
You'll really make a statement in this sleek strapless wide-leg jumpsuit from Lulus. It features a princess-seamed bodice, trendy twin cutouts at the waist, and thigh-high side slits. Plus, it's less than $100.
