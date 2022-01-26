11 Gorgeous Wedding Dresses for All Kinds of Brides

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for the perfect dress to wear on your big day can get pretty overwhelming. After all, there are so many different styles and silhouettes. How do you know which one is right for you? We talked to Heather McReynolds, VPP, GMM of Bridal and Dresses at David's Bridal to get some insight into the most popular wedding dress silhouettes today and what you should know before you start searching for your dress.

"It's so important to feel inspired when you're shopping for a dress and to ensure that it feels authentically you," Heather told E! News. "Through both your wedding attire and accessories, it's about letting your own unique personality shine through in your wedding look. There is such a huge selection of gowns (and non-traditional options like jumpsuits!) out there, brides should feel beautiful and comfortable in whatever they pick."

Over the last couple of years, they've noticed that brides are leaning into more personalized and less traditional styles. According to Heather, this indicates that brides are really looking for options that make them look and feel their best.

"Always remember there are many options out there, and find a shopping experience that allows you to try out a wide variety of styles to find what looks best for you," she said.

We've rounded up some wedding dresses for every type of bride. Check those out below.