Prince Harry Allowed to Wear His Military Uniform After All for Queen Elizabeth II's Vigil

Queen Elizabeth II is gone, but her legacy carries on through her loved ones.
That includes Her Majesty's eight grandchildren—Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn—who will stand vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on the evening of Sept. 17, E! News has learned.
William will stand at the head of the coffin while Harry will stand at the foot, and it is the request of their father King Charles III that both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex be in uniform for the 15-minute vigil, E! News has learned. Although the offer has been extended to Harry to wear his uniform this weekend, the duke has not publicly shared his response.
As a non-working member of the royal family, Harry—who announced in 2020 that he and Meghan Markle were stepping back from their positions as senior royals—has not been allowed to wear his military uniform to the ceremonial events during the period of mourning the Queen. Although, Harry—who served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two operational tours of Afghanistan—did wear his military medals while walking in the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Harry expressed his desire for the focus to remain on the queen.
"Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," the statement read. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
While Prince Andrew is also a non-working member of the royal family and has not been wearing his military uniform, a spokesperson for the King told NBC News earlier this week that the Duke of York, who served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, would be allowed to wear his uniform as a special mark of respect for the Queen at her final vigil.
Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 after noting his "former association with Jeffrey Epstein" had "become a major disruption" to his family's work, and had his military titles stripped earlier this year after a judge rejected his motion to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Andrew (Andrew and Virginia later reached a settlement).
As for the rest of the Queen's grandchildren, they will be in morning coat and dark formal dress with decorations for the vigil. William will be flanked by Zara and Peter, and Harry will be flanked by Beatrice and Eugenie, with Louise and James at the middle of the coffin.
E! News has learned that the queen's grandchildren are very keen to pay their respects to Her Majesty—who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8—at the invitation of the King, just like their parents are doing the night before.