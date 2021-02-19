Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Not Return as Working Members of Royal Family

Watch : All the Ways Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a major decision about their future in the royal family.

On Feb. 19, just over a year after the couple announced their decision to take a step back from royal life, Buckingham Palace shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning as working members of the royal family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the statement read. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the message continued. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."