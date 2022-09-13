Could There Be a Third Hocus Pocus Movie? The Sanderson Sisters Say...

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Another virgin could reignite that Black Flame Candle.

Ahead of the upcoming sequel, the Sanderson sisters—a.k.a. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—said they would certainly conjure a third Hocus Pocus film.

"I'd love to have a franchise—especially a character I love playing," Midler said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Sept. 13. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

But what do her co-stars think? Parker said, "Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated."

"That would be cool and a smart idea. It's fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]," the And Just Like That… star continued. "Of course I'd be happy to have a conversation, it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

As for Mary Sanderson? Though Najimy said she feels like the story is "done" with the sequel, she'll "never say never."