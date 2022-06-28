See The Sanderson Sisters Reunite in First Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser Trailer

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

The Hocus Pocus 2 trailer will put a spell on you.

On June 28, Disney dropped a sneak peek of the highly anticipated follow-up to the popular 1993 Halloween film with the Sanderson sisters—played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy—reprising their iconic roles 29 years later.

The clip begins with a group of three high school girls discussing how they're going to celebrate one of their 16th birthdays. The teens then visit a shopkeeper, played by Sam Richardson, who tells the girls, "You know, legend has it, it's on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers."

Two of the girls then appear to read a spell, which causes the black flame candle to reignite. The ground beneath the teens splits and the Sanderson sisters appear.

"Lock up your children," Bette's character Winifred says. "Yes, Salem, we're back!"

The trailer ends with a man at a carnival asking the sibling witches if they're looking for a stage, to which Winifred mischievously replied, "Always."