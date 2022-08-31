New Hocus Pocus 2 Photo Shows Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker Return to Witchy Roles

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

The Sanderson sisters are returning to put a spell on you.

With one month to go until Hocus Pocus 2, Disney unveiled a new photo of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy taking up their iconic witchy roles once again.

The photo shows the sisters front and center amid a dark city street with a crow soaring above Mary, played by Kathy. A full moon rises above the three sisters, who are surrounded by smoke corresponding with their unique color, with the words "Back and more glorious than ever," reading on the poster.

Sarah, standing on the left, wears a violet gown embroidered with rhinestones and silver swirls, while her platinum blonde hair flows around her. Standing next to her in the middle is Bettle, reprising her role as Winifred, dressed in green with a mischievous look as her hand reaches out toward the viewer. Kathy, on the right, is holding her maroon outfit while wearing a pointy hat.