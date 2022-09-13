What Kate McKinnon Will Miss Most About Saturday Night Live

Watch : Kate McKinnon Says Barbie Movie Is "EVERYTHING" at 2022 Emmys

Saturday Night Live is set to return in October, but for the first time in 10 years, Kate McKinnon won't be stepping onto the stage in Studio 8H.

The actress departed the NBC sketch series following its 47th season in May, and now that her former cast members are gearing up for the premiere, she told Live From E! host Laverne Cox what she's going to miss the most about starring on SNL. "Honestly, the people," Kate said on the 2022 Emmys red carpet Sept. 12. "It's really a family: the cast, the crew, the writers, the producers."

"My favorite people in the world," she said of the cast, which currently includes her fellow longtime stars Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong. "Just the most amazing group just doing this crazy thing week after week. I couldn't ask for more. Such a wonderful experience."

Luckily, Kate still has lots to look forward to—including her role in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie film. "It's going to be incredible," she teased on the red carpet. "The colors and the sets are everything. The costumes are everything."