Emmys 2022: John Legend Performs "Pieces" During In Memoriam Tribute to Betty White, Bob Saget and More

From one Legend to another.

During the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, John Legend delivered a moving performance of his new song, "Pieces," as a tribute to the actors, writers, directors and TV crew members who passed away this year.

"Wasn't it you who told me grief was a teacher and everything you ever loved with leave you, leave you alone?" he sang onstage. "And the only thing you can do is pick up the pieces, let your broke heart learn, learn to live."

Late stars honored during the emotional in memoriam segment included Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, Gilbert Gottfried, Ray Liotta, Sidney Poitier and James Caan.

The ceremony came nearly two weeks after the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, where Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. On Sept. 3, the late Black Panther star was awarded with his first-ever Emmy for his work as Star Lord T'Challa on an episode of the Disney+ Marvel animated series What If...?.