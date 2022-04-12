Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The comedy world is in mourning.

Gilbert Gottfried, the legendary comic and voice actor whose career spanned over five decades, has died at the age of 67, his family announced on April 12.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," read a statement shared on Twitter. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

The family added, "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried got his start in comedy back in the 1970s. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1980, starring in the NBC sketch comedy show for 12 episodes.

In addition to his work in stand-up comedy, Gottfried was also a revered voice actor. Most notably, he was the voice of Iago in Disney's Aladdin and the Aflac duck.

Story developing...