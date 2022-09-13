Emmys 2022: See the Ted Lasso Cast Hit the Red Carpet

Leave it to the Ted Lasso cast to light up the star-studded red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards.
Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed—who were later joined by Jason Sudeikis inside, as he didn't walk the carpet—all showed out ahead of the 74th annual award show.
Each cast member stunned in their respective 'fits, but Waddingham may have been the most comfortable, as she exclusively told Live From E!: Emmys correspondent Loni Love that she opted for sparkly sneakers over high heels. "You know what the best thing about this is?" she said of her floor-length Dolce & Gabbana pink gown. "Nobody knows I have heels on underneath."
The actress is one of Ted Lasso's many Emmy-nominated cast members, as the Apple TV+ series picked up a whopping 20 nods in total. That number shouldn't come as a surprise, though—after all, Ted Lasso nabbed the same amount of nods in 2021, making it the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmys history.
The series went on to win the coveted Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, which it's once again nominated for this year. To secure another win, Ted Lasso will have to beat out Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, and What We Do in the Shadows.
Will the series succeed? Only time will tell! In the meantime, keep scrolling to take a look at the cast hit the 2022 Emmys. (See every other star stun here.)
