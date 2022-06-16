The Fate of Hacks—and Your Other Favorite Shows—Revealed

The curtain isn't closing on Hacks just yet.

HBO Max announced on June 16 that Hacks, its comedy series, starring Jean Smart and (Hannah Einbinder), has been renewed for a third season.

The news comes just two weeks after the season two finale, which saw Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) part ways with writer Ava (Einbinder). The bittersweet firing left the series on a cliffhanger, and was a major sign that writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky have more in store for these complicated characters. 

Aniello even revealed that they've had an ending in mind since the day they pitched the series. "We feel like we have just told two chapters of a larger story," she told Deadline following the finale. "We feel like what we've done at the end of season two is just as much of a cliffhanger as what we did at the end of season one, considering what we intend to do with the story. We are really excited about how we want to continue."

Of course, fans will just have to wait to see what Aniello, Downs and Statsky have up their sleeves.

In the meantime, keep reading to learn more about the fate of your other favorite TV shows.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Deborah and Ava's story continues in season three of the HBO Max series, written by Lucia AnielloPaul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

Mark Johnson/HBO Max
Renewed: Starstruck (HBO Max)

This heartwarming rom-com of a series will return for a third season.

Beth Dubber/HBO Max
Canceled: Made For Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max announced season two of Made For Love will be the show's last. "We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire Made For Love cast and creative team—especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone's favorite synthetic love interest, Diane," an HBO Max representative said in a statement. "Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds."

Apple TV+
Renewed: Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ renewed the series for season two and added two new stars to the cast: Titus Burgess and Patrick Page.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Boys (Prime Video)

There's more mayhem in store for The Boys. Prime Video renewed the series for a fourth season on June 10.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Ahead of the season one premiere, Prime Video has renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season.

James Lisle/HBO Max
Renewed: Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

The Ansel Elgort-led series has been renewed by HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

All of Us Are Dead will have a second season on Netflix.

FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows will be back for a fifth and sixth season on FX.

Tina Thorpe/The CW
Canceled: Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot is canceled after one season on The CW.

Coco Van Oppens/HBO Max
Canceled: Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Ridley Scott's HBO Max series Raised by Wolves was canceled in June 2022.

Netflix
Renewed: Is It Cake? (Netflix)

We hope your sweet tooth is ready!

Netflix's Is It Cake? has officially been renewed for a second season.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Renewed: Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show will return with Robin ThedeGabrielle DennisAshley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend for a fourth season.

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max
Renewed: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Shiver me timbers! The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death was renewed for a second season on June 1. 

Apple TV+
Renewed: Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Gary Oldman-fronted series has been renewed for two seasons after premiering this April.

Liz Fisher/CBS, Paramount+
Ending: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Season six will be The Good Fight's last. The showrunners announced their decision on May 27, telling Variety they don't want to "overstay your welcome."

Netflix
Renewed: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Heartstopper for a second and third season on May 20.

Peter Iovino/HBO
Renewed: Barry (HBO)

Barry will be back with a fourth season on HBO!

The CW
Ending: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh and final season.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

The Resident is returning for a sixth season on Fox.

FOX
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

No need for an emergency call! 9-1-1 will return for a sixth season.

Michael Becker/FOX
Renewed: The Masked Singer (Fox)

We're trying to mask our excitement, but we can't!

The Masked Singer has been renewed for an eighth season.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Renewed: The Bachelor (ABC)

Do you acccept this rose renewal? The Bachelor has been picked up for a 27th season.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

Contestants will continue to go to Hollywood! American Idol has been renewed for a 21st season.

ABC
Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

ABC made a deal with Shark Tank, renewing it for a 14th season.

Disney
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

We can't get enough of The Conners. The ABC comedy will return with a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen

This news is heavenly! 

Chef Gordon is back as Hell's Kitchen returns for season 21.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

Big Sky will return with a new season and a new lead: Jensen Ackles!

ABC
Renewed: The Wonder Years (ABC)

The Wonder Years reboot will have a second season on ABC.

photos
