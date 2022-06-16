The Fate of Hacks—and Your Other Favorite Shows—Revealed

Watch : Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter Explain That "Me Too" Scene

The curtain isn't closing on Hacks just yet.

HBO Max announced on June 16 that Hacks, its comedy series, starring Jean Smart and (Hannah Einbinder), has been renewed for a third season.

The news comes just two weeks after the season two finale, which saw Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) part ways with writer Ava (Einbinder). The bittersweet firing left the series on a cliffhanger, and was a major sign that writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky have more in store for these complicated characters.

Aniello even revealed that they've had an ending in mind since the day they pitched the series. "We feel like we have just told two chapters of a larger story," she told Deadline following the finale. "We feel like what we've done at the end of season two is just as much of a cliffhanger as what we did at the end of season one, considering what we intend to do with the story. We are really excited about how we want to continue."