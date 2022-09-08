Here's How the Royal Family Is Honoring Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

The British royal family is honoring their late matriarch.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, the royal family is honoring her life and 70-year reign as monarch of the United Kingdom. The royal website has gone dark in honor of late Queen, with the homepage now showing a black background with a photo of the Queen on her throne wearing her crown, with the words, "Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022."

Along with the royal website, the family's social media accounts have been updated to pay tribute to the Queen, including those for Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. The pages' avatars have been changed to a black and white version of the royal coat of arms.

The accounts all posted identical statements confirming the Queen's passing, alongside a black and white photo of the monarch smiling. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the announcement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."