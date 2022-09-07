Julia Fox's Latest Look Proves She's Mastered the Art of Attention-Grabbing Fashion

Watch : Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox's is setting her own trends.

There's no denying that the Uncut Gems star has grabbed the internet's attention with her looks, including her NSFW low-rise pants, sexy lingerie get-up to grocery shop and risqué two-piece outfit. Once again, she's proving that she's mastered the art of bold—never boring—fashion after being spotted in an extremely cut out dress in New York City.

During her late-night outing on Sept. 6, Julia posed for photos in a black leather sheath dress that featured a plunging neckline with 10 tiny strips of fabric cut out.

Julia's daring design was also held up together with a floor-length double studded belt that acted as a halter strap. She paired the leather look with belted ankle boots and a matching handbag. Of course, her eye-catching outfit wouldn't be complete without her signature winged liner, painted on in a fiery red shade and elongated all the way out to her temples.