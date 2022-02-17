Julia Fox Is a Gem for Her Response to That Viral TikTok Trend

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox is definitely in on the joke.



In case you haven't listened to the sound heard ‘round the world, TikTokers have taken on a new trend of impersonating a hilarious soundbite from the 32-year-old actress' recent interview. During the sit-down, when asked if she was a muse—in a rather sing-song tone—she responded, "I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote Uncut Gems." Extreme emphasis on the "Uncut Gemssss" part.



Of course, once that clip went viral, the Internet did what it does best, with tons of TikTokers poking a little fun while they lip synched her words. And once a compilation of the best clips hit Instagram on Feb. 17, Julia finally commented, writing, "Omggggg, I was stoned, leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah."



Even after Julia offered up her explanation, a few social media users were still keen on figuring out the "mystery" with one person writing, "WHY IS SHE TALKING ABOUT MY UNCLE JAMS?!? HE IS NOT AMUSED!" While another chimed in that they were "here for UNCLE JIMS."