Zac Efron Recalls Suffering From "Bad Depression" After Baywatch Training

Watch : How Zac Efron Got His "Abs of Steel" for "Baywatch" Movie

Zac Efron's intense body prep for Baywatch wasn't great for his psyche.

In a Men's Health October 2022 cover story interview, the 34-year-old recalled the negative effects of his diet and fitness plan for the 2017 movie, in which he showcased his most chiseled physique, competing with Herculean co-star Dwayne Johnson.

"I started to develop insomnia," Efron said, "and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up."

He added, "That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable. There's just too little water in the skin. Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."