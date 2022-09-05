Simply Darling: Inside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Surprising Love Story

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance

It feels as if Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles went from "Hmm, that's random" to "Well, of course" in the blink of an eye.

But we're actually closing in on two years since cameras started rolling on Wilde's latest directorial effort, Don't Worry Darling, starring Styles and Florence Pugh as Jack and Alice, a comely couple who move to a utopian community in the California desert where something is seriously amiss.

"We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production," Wilde told Variety ahead of the thriller's world premiere Sept. 5 at the Venice Film Festival. Though obviously some ended up much closer than others.

Wilde has said that she originally had Styles in mind to play Jack, having been very impressed by his acting debut in Dunkirk, but it wasn't until the pandemic put a halt to his 2020 tour plans that his schedule opened up. So, as fate would have it, she got her man (after Shia LaBeouf had exited the project under circumstances still being debated).