Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Blessed Us With More PDA Vacation Photos

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack on PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde continue to give fans plenty to adore on their steamy getaway.

The pair recently flew to Italy and were spotted relaxing on a yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea, as seen in photographs that were taken earlier this month and made public on Friday, July 9.

The new images show the couple heating things up while enjoying some PDA as they took a dip in the water, in addition to soaking up some rays on the boat. E! News previously published other shots of Harry and Olivia from the picturesque trip.

An eyewitness had told E! News that the 27-year-old singer and 37-year-old Booksmart director visited the towns of Porto Ercole and Argentario in the Tuscany region, where they didn't seem to make any effort to hide their affection.

"They swam and laid out on the deck making out and holding each other close," the onlooker shared. "They drank the local wine and seemed very much in love. They were always very affectionate kissing, hugging and holding each other at all times."