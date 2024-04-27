Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Marries Natalie Joy 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Girl

Watch : Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall Welcomes a Baby Girl!

She has officially accepted a rose and a ring.

Nick Viall married his girlfriend of about four years, Natalie Joy, in an elegant wedding ceremony on her family's Georgia farm, according to People.

"It's a place that has always been very special to Natalie," the Bachelor Nation alum told the outlet. "When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colors."

Their joyful nuptials have been in the works for over a year, as Nick proposed in January 2023. The 43-year-old popped the question with a cushion cut diamond ring, writing on Instagram at the time, "For the rest of my life, it's you."

But before they could head down the aisle, the pair had big plans for their family: They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named River Rose Viall, in February.

"I've been so anxious to be a father for a really long time and whatever obstacles or stresses that come with parenthood, I'm just seeing it as all part of the experience," the Viall Files podcast host told E! News before her birth. "I'm really just excited to meet my daughter, excited to bring her into this world, be a parent and see what she looks like. All those first moments."