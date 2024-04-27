Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Marries Natalie Joy 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Girl

She has officially accepted a rose and a ring.
Nick Viall married his girlfriend of about four years, Natalie Joy, in an elegant wedding ceremony on her family's Georgia farm, according to People.
"It's a place that has always been very special to Natalie," the Bachelor Nation alum told the outlet. "When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colors."
Their joyful nuptials have been in the works for over a year, as Nick proposed in January 2023. The 43-year-old popped the question with a cushion cut diamond ring, writing on Instagram at the time, "For the rest of my life, it's you."
But before they could head down the aisle, the pair had big plans for their family: They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named River Rose Viall, in February.
"I've been so anxious to be a father for a really long time and whatever obstacles or stresses that come with parenthood, I'm just seeing it as all part of the experience," the Viall Files podcast host told E! News before her birth. "I'm really just excited to meet my daughter, excited to bring her into this world, be a parent and see what she looks like. All those first moments."
As for how their love story all began? Nick actually met Natalie after she boldly slid into his DMs.
"I think DMs are a great place to meet people," he said on E! News' Down in the DMs in 2022. "My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You're unreal.' I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal."
Since that fateful message, the couple has put their love on full display during trips to Coachella, Paris, Cancun and more romantic locales. "I hope everyone gets to experience the kind of love I feel from you," he captioned a shot of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in 2022, later calling Natalie "even better on the inside."
He's also made it clear that this is the real deal and that he can envision a life with her. "I hope we look this good at parent teacher conferences," Nick captioned one portrait of the couple, adding in another Instagram post, "Collecting memories with you is my favorite."
In fact, the Bachelor alum told E! News in 2022 that they were already discussing engagement plans. "We've been together for two years, we live together," he shared. "I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."
Natalie, a Los Angeles-based surgical technologist, hasn't shied away from some social media PDA either. As she wrote in 2022 alongside a smiling photo with her now-husband, "no i'm not lucky i'm blessed."
Nick was previously engaged to Bachelor contestant Vanessa Grimaldi but they went their separate ways in 2017.
To check the status of more Bachelor Nation stars, keep reading...