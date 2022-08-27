Gabrielle Union Pitches Bring It On Sequel on Movie's 22nd Anniversary

Get your spirit fingers ready, because Gabrielle Union has a Bring It On sequel idea so fine that it might blow your mind.
On Aug. 25, the actress shared a Twitter post touting the cult cheerleading comedy film's 22nd anniversary. She wrote, "Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn."
While no Bring It On sequel with Gabrielle's character has been announced, many fans interpreted her tweet as a pitch. Her post went viral and spurred a brainstorming session, with supporters naming their dream cast members and a few celebs expressing interest in participating.
Chloe x Halle singer Chloe Bailey, who starred on the sitcom grown-ish, tweeted in response that she wants to be a part of the potential project.
Her TV co-star Ryan Destiny added, "Yup. Where are the uniforms?!"
In the 2000 film, Gabrielle played a high school cheer captain whose squad The Clovers competed against the Toros, led by Kirsten Dunst's character at a rival high school.
Other characters were the focus of five direct-to-video Bring It On sequels, none of which were as popular as the original film, which made more than $90 million in theaters worldwide. Meanwhile, a sixth sequel, a Halloween special titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die, is set to debut in October on SYFY this fall.
Still, hopes for a direct sequel to the original Bring It On, starring one of the main characters, remain. In 2020, Gabrielle said on the Late Late Show With James Corden that she and Kirsten were asked about it at a public panel.
"We all were like, 'We're in, like we're absolutely in,'" Gabrielle said, adding, "It's absolutely going to happen."
Despite playing a teenager in the movie, Gabrielle was 26 when she filmed Bring It On. Currently, the actress is 49 and a mother of four—she shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, 3, and stepchildren Zaire Wade, 20, Zaya Wade, 15, and Xavier Wade, 8, with husband Dwyane Wade.
Gabrielle has long kept Bring It On close to her heart. In October 2019, just before Halloween, the proud mom shared an Instagram pic of herself wearing a Clovers uniform and twinning with her youngest daughter.
Check out 21 secrets about the original Bring It On film below.
(E! and SYFY are part of the NBCUniversal family.)