Get Your Spirit Fingers Ready: Bring It On Is Getting a Horror Movie Spinoff

The inspiration-leaders are back! Syfy announced it will release a spooky take on the iconic 2000 film Bring It On with a Halloween-themed sequel coming in 2022.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 14, 2021 7:20 PM
MoviesSyfyCelebritiesNBCU
They're sexy! They're cute! They're ready for the reboot!

Syfy is officially making a horror spinoff of the fan-favorite cheerleading movie Bring It On, the sci-fi company announced on Thursday, May 13.

More than 20 years after the original movie was released, Syfy will debut a new film that's currently being dubbed Bring It On: Halloween. It's expected to premiere on non-theatrical platforms in 2022. Let's just say Halloween just got a lot more peppy!

Created in partnership with Universal 1440 Entertainment, the film teaser is as follows: "Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves."

The original film famously stars Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union as high school cheerleading rivals Torrance and Isis, though there's no word yet on the cast for the sequel.

Neither actress has posted about the follow-up. However, Gabrielle is hard at work on another beloved reboot: Disney's Cheaper by the Dozen reimagining by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Kirsten, who is pregnant with her second child, is wrapping up The Power of the Dog with her partner Jesse Plemons.

On Twitter, Rebekah McKendry and Dana Schwartz revealed they wrote the script for Bring It On: Halloween.

"DID SOMEBODY SAY BRING IT ON SEQUEL????" Dana tweeted on Thursday. "I actually had the time of my life co-writing this cheerleader horror movie with the brilliant @RebekahMcKendry." The author later gushed, "WE HAD SO MUCH FUN." 

Rebekah got in the spirit with a celebratory post of her own, writing, "I'm thrilled [to] announce I had the honor of co-writing the upcoming BRING IT ON:HALLOWEEN along with the amazing @DanaSchwartzzz."

The filmmaker, who has directed Psycho Granny and All the Creatures Were Stirring, summarized all our thoughts by adding, "Cheerleaders and horror! Ready, ok!" 

E! News has reached out to Syfy for confirmation on the creative team.

(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

