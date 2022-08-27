Why Hannah Einbinder Is Hopeful for an Ava and Deborah Reunion in Hacks Season 3

Watch : Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter Explain That "Me Too" Scene

Hannah Einbinder is hopeful a Hacks homecoming is on the horizon.

At the end of the HBO Max comedy's second season, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) fired writing partner Ava (Einbinder) in an attempt to get her to spread her wings and pursue professional aspirations of her own. It was a touching, bittersweet moment—and one that Einbinder hopes isn't totally indicative of what's to come.

"I'm just hoping that they're not apart for long," Einbinder told Variety Aug. 25. "I'm hoping that whatever that catalyst is that it comes in quick. But they haven't really told me anything about the trajectory of the show going forward."

While she hasn't been made aware of plans for season three, Einbinder has some of her own.

"I hope that [the characters] maintain sort of a respectful relationship, where [Ava] was able to understand the balance of making Deborah a part of her life and not her entire life," she suggested. "Hopefully they got some work to do. I love seeing the two of them at work, working on comedy. I hope there's a lot more of that."