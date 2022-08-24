Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Exits the HBO Series Ahead of Season 3

Kat has closed her cam for good.
On Aug. 24, Barbie Ferreira announced that she will not be returning for Euphoria's third season on HBO.
"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," she wrote on an Instagram Story, which featured fan art of her character's cam-girl alter ego. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."
Before signing off, Ferreira noted that she put all her "care and love into her," and that she hoped fans "could feel it."
Ferreira first made her debut as Kat, a plus size high school student seeking to feel empowered by her body in the technology era, in season one of Euphoria in 2019. While her journey of self love was a highlight of the first season, Kat's character arc in season two—which included a lie about a terminal illness so she could break up with too nice boyfriend Ethan (Austin Abrams)—was lackluster.
There was even an unsubstantiated DeuxMoi tip that Ferreira and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson disagreed over Kat's season two storyline. But a source close to production denied the rumors to E! News in February.
Ferreira herself later called rumors about behind-the-scenes drama untrue, noting to Insider in March: "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."
She added, "Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."
Still, some fans aren't surprised by Ferreira's departure from Euphoria. One Twitter user commented, "Kat went from having a whole episode about her to 4 lines in euphoria s2 like baby I knew something was coming." Another weighed in, "whomst is even shocked Barbie is leaving Euphoria."
Season three already promised big changes outside of Ferreira's departure. Case in point: Rue, played by Emmy winner Zendaya, indicated a time jump was on the horizon in her final narration of season two.
Not to mention, last season seemingly saw the exit of fan favorite Ashtray (Javon Walton) when he was gunned down (off-screen) during a police raid. Though Walton is holding out hope that his character is still alive, telling E! News in February, "It's kind of left up in the air for now. If there's one person that can survive being shot, it's definitely Ashtray. He's one badass kid."
