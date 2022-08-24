Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Exits the HBO Series Ahead of Season 3

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Kat has closed her cam for good.

On Aug. 24, Barbie Ferreira announced that she will not be returning for Euphoria's third season on HBO.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," she wrote on an Instagram Story, which featured fan art of her character's cam-girl alter ego. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

Before signing off, Ferreira noted that she put all her "care and love into her," and that she hoped fans "could feel it."

Ferreira first made her debut as Kat, a plus size high school student seeking to feel empowered by her body in the technology era, in season one of Euphoria in 2019. While her journey of self love was a highlight of the first season, Kat's character arc in season two—which included a lie about a terminal illness so she could break up with too nice boyfriend Ethan (Austin Abrams)—was lackluster.

There was even an unsubstantiated DeuxMoi tip that Ferreira and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson disagreed over Kat's season two storyline. But a source close to production denied the rumors to E! News in February.