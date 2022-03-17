Find Out Why Maia Mitchell Left Good Trouble After 9 Years

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Warning: Contains spoilers from the March 16 episode of Good Trouble

Maia Mitchell is saying goodbye to one family and "g'day" to another.

After nine years of playing Callie Foster, adopted daughter of Stef and Lena Adams Foster on both The Fosters and Good Trouble, Mitchell has exited the Freeform series, now in its fourth season.

"Two shows, 156 episodes, and a chosen family for life. Lucky me," the actress wrote on Instagram March 16. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret, for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

During the March 16 episode titled "Kiss Me and Smile for Me"—which marked Mitchell's last—Callie revealed that she was moving to Washington, D.C., to take her dream job at the ACLU. In order to break the news to her sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), she invited her moms (Teri Polo and Sherri Saum) and brother Jude (Hayden Byerly) to town.

But the biggest plot twist of all? After Callie said her goodbyes and boarded the plane, her on-and-off boyfriend, Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) boarded the same plane, revealing that he also got a job in D.C.

Shall we say...fate?