Sydney Sweeney Says Euphoria Comments Were "Twisted" in Latest Defense of Sam Levinson

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria"

Sydney Sweeney means it when she says that Sam Levinson is "respectful" of the Euphoria cast.

She tried to convey that message when she spoke to The Independent in January about season two's numerous nude scenes, saying that the writer-director "didn't make" her undress if she didn't want to. However, people were more concerned about the fact that there was originally supposed to be even more nudity, with headlines like "Sydney Sweeney Asked to Cut Unnecessary Nude Scenes From Euphoria" appearing online at the time.

But Sydney said that people missed the point of what she was actually trying to say. "I never asked him to cut any scenes," she explained in Teen Vogue's New Hollywood edition, published on Monday, March 14. "It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.'"

In reality, Sydney was trying to communicate "how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn't feel comfortable with."