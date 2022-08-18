See Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and More Get Silly Euphoria in Season 2 Blooper Reel

Watch : "Euphoria" Star Addresses Plot Twist RUMORS and Fan Reactions!

Euphoria proves it can deliver some laughs—but only when they're in blooper form.

HBO released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the hit series' second season, and while the Emmy-nominated series is best known for its dramatic storylines, it seems like the cast isn't always keeping it serious on set. There was a lot to love about the nearly four-minute video, from the many laughs Angus Cloud repeatedly forgetting his lines.

In one scene, Fez (Angus) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) talk about her controversial school play, which is based on Lexi's friends and family. "It's like about a group of girlfriends who sort of grow up and grow apart," Lexi says, after which Fez replies, "Damn, so it's kind of like Lean on Me vibes?"

This is when someone interrupts to inform Angus "it's Stand By Me."

A different scene sees Angus introduce Faye (Chloe Cherry) to someone, but he calls the character by the actress' name.

And in a third scene, Fez gives Lexi his phone number, but instead of making up a number, Angus shares his actual phone number. "Angus, is that your real number?" a crew member asks.

"No," Angus says, clearly lying. As the crew laughs in the background, someone yells, "Alright, cut it."