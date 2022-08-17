Kid Cudi Calls Out Kanye West Over "F--ked Up" Behavior" Amid Feud

Suffice it to say, Kid Cudi is not interested in squashing his beef with Kanye West.
Speaking to Esquire for the magazine's September 2022 issue, Cudi said, "It's gonna take a motherf--king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don't see it happening. He gon' have to become a monk."
The rappers' feud reignited earlier this year after Ye took to Instagram to air his grievances with Pete Davidson, and with the fellow rapper for being friends with him. At the time, the then-Saturday Night Live star was dating Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian. The two recently broke up after nine months.
"I'm not one of your kids. I'm not Kim. It don't matter if I'm friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s--t had anything to do with me," Cudi said in his Esquire interview, addressing Kanye. "If you can't be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That's not my f--king problem. You need to own up to your s--t like every man in this life has."
Cudi added, "Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you're trending because somebody's talking some s--t about you? And then you got this person's trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s--t pissed me off. That he had the power to f--k with me that week. That he used his power to f--k with me. That pissed me off. You f--king with my mental health now, bro."
E! News has reached out to Kanye's rep for a response to Cudi's comments and has not heard back.
The rappers' feud began long before Pete and Kim began dating. They became music collaborators after Cudi signed onto Kanye's G.O.O.D. record label in 2008. Cudi left G.O.O.D. in 2013 and three years later, he took to Twitter to slam both Kanye and Drake for allegedly using ghost writers for their tracks. Drake and Kanye fired back at Cudi onstage, with Ye telling his crowd he felt "so disrespected."
Later in 2016, Cudi underwent treatment for depression at a rehab facility. He told Esquire that two weeks into his stay, he was hospitalized for a stroke.
At another show, Kanye appeared to forgive Cudi, expressing his well-wishes toward the rapper and calling him the "most influential artist of the past 10 years."
Weeks later, Cudi joined Kanye onstage at his concert in Sacramento, Calif. Ye later ended the show early, canceled the rest of his tour and checked himself into a hospital for exhaustion for a week. In 2017, Ye joined Cudi onstage at his concert in Chicago. Over the next few years, Kanye would open up about his mental health struggles.
Pete, who has battled depression, credits Cudi and his music for saving his life. In 2016, Pete said on The Breakfast Club, "I would've killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi."
In 2019, two years before Kim filed for divorce, she and Kanye joined the comedian, Timothée Chalamet and Cudi at a dinner at Nobu Malibu to celebrate the latter rapper's 35th birthday.
This past February, a few months after Pete and Kim started dating, Ye shared several negative Instagram posts about his ex's new boyfriend, including one that focused on the 2019 dinner. On a photo of the male guests, Ye marked a big X on the SNL star's face. He captioned the pic, "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER," referring to Cudi.
Also that day, Kanye posted a note that read, "JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO," referring to his upcoming album, Donda 2.
Cudi, who was featured on Ye's first Donda album, responded, "Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f--kin dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother." He also wrote, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."
Cudi told Esquire he is now at a place in his life where he has "zero tolerance for the wrong energies." He added, regarding Kanye, "I've watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f--ked-up s--t. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there's no repercussions. You're back cool with this man. He does it over and over."