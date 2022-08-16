Where to Shop the Sold Out Beats x Kim Kardashian Earbuds Collaboration

"Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian never sounded so good... literally. Channel her chic aesthetic with the crisp sound of Beats earbuds that are "the most interesting to look at."

By Marenah Dobin Aug 16, 2022 7:52 PMTags
Kim Kardashian BeatsCourtesy of Beats

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kim Kardashian has managed to turn neutrals into her signature color for fashion, beauty, home decor, and now electronics. The entrepreneur collaborated with Beats Fit Pro for its first custom collection, Beats x Kim. The Kardashians viewers know how much Kim lives for a monochromatic moment, but this drop is much more than a color palette. "I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," Kim said in a press release.

Kim explained, "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality." The Beats x Kim drop is all about that intersection of function and fashion. The Beats Fit Pro drop channels Kim's iconic minimalist aesthetic with three neutral colors: Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep).

We all need earbuds, right? These are just what you need to get through the day's work calls, gym sessions, and anything in between. These have a premium sound with the brand's signature Active Noise Cancellation. And if you love these earbuds and you're upset because you don't have an iPhone, don't worry. You can use these with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.

If you're excited about this collab, you're not the only one. They sold out at Apple. However, you can still "Keep Up With" Kim by heading over to Amazon

The Beats x Kim Kardashian Collaboration

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian– True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Choose between three chic color options. These earbuds are comfortable, flexible, and secure. They have three distinct modes: Active Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ. Plus, they're sweat-resistant and water-resistant. Each earbud has 6 hours of battery life, up to 24 hours of battery life combined with the charging case. 

$200
Amazon

If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, check out these deals from Khloe Kardashian's Good American.

