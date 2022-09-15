Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Restock Alert: Get the Viral Slip Dress Before It Sells Out Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes the biggest fashion trends are the most classic styles. A slip dress is just one of those looks that will always be on-trend, whether you're dressing up or dressing down. So, of course, Kim Kardashian came out with her own version of this iconic look. The SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress is on of the few pieces that doubles as a girls' night outfit and pajamas. It has effortless sophistication and the incredibly comfort that SKIMS' fabrics are famous for. You can really wear it everywhere.
If you missed out on getting a SKIMS slip dress when the style debuted, you're in luck because the top-selling look is finally back in stock. And, if you're not in the spaghetti strap mood with fall right around the corner, you can get this long-sleeve version. SKIMS just restocked the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress and the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, but they won't be available for long. Shop these popular dresses before they sell out... again.
SKIMS Viral Slip Dress
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
Elevate your loungewear with a slip dress made from super soft, body-hugging fabric. This dress is available in black, grey, ivory, and hot pink. Wear this on its own, under a cardigan, or over a t-shirt. The styling possibilities are endless.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
If you adore a maxi dress, this long-sleeve style has been restocked too. Its fabric is next-level soft and the square neckline is supremely flattering. Choose from black, grey, ivory, and hot pink.
This SKIMS slip dress lives up to the hype. Just check out these rave reviews.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Reviews
"Hot By Name, Hot By Nature. I adore these dresses, they always cause a stir when I wear them. So beautifully soft and make me have curves in all the right places," a shopper reviewed.
Another wrote, "WOW. Speechless."
A SKIMS customer explained, "As a plus size figure, it's hard to have that 'tight' dress on. With this one I never felt so damn confident walking out. The length as a 5'5 person is beautiful! It's a closet essential."
Someone else gushed, "Best Dress Ever. So flattering, covers everything bad and accentuates everything good! I love this dress!"
A shopper said, "Can be dressed up or down! Perfect fit and slims you in all the right places. I got a size xs and for reference I am 5'3 110 lbs."
If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, Kourtney Kardashian's boohoo collection is "the most interesting to look at" with styles starting at just $6.