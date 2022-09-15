Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Restock Alert: Get the Viral Slip Dress Before It Sells Out Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes the biggest fashion trends are the most classic styles. A slip dress is just one of those looks that will always be on-trend, whether you're dressing up or dressing down. So, of course, Kim Kardashian came out with her own version of this iconic look. The SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress is on of the few pieces that doubles as a girls' night outfit and pajamas. It has effortless sophistication and the incredibly comfort that SKIMS' fabrics are famous for. You can really wear it everywhere.

If you missed out on getting a SKIMS slip dress when the style debuted, you're in luck because the top-selling look is finally back in stock. And, if you're not in the spaghetti strap mood with fall right around the corner, you can get this long-sleeve version. SKIMS just restocked the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress and the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, but they won't be available for long. Shop these popular dresses before they sell out... again.