Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swim Drop Is Sculpting, Smoothing, and Ultra-Flattering

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian is the queen of bikini photos, so of course, her fans eagerly anticipated the debut of her first SKIMS swim collection back in May 2022. Since then, Kim's brand blessed the fandom with metallic swimwear and another campaign starring the next generation of talent, with Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey. SKIMS swim just keeps getting better, especially with the latest drop, which is all about shaping and sculpting.
If you adore the SKIMS shapewear for its comfortable, flattering support, the SKIMS Shaping Swim Collection is just what you need. It combines everything you love about SKIMS shapewear and swimwear. Every style is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, with five stunning colorways to choose from. If you want to "Keep Up With" Kim's style, check out the pieces from her latest drop, which launches on August 12, 2022 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.
SKIMS Shaping Swim Collection
SKIMS Shaping Swim Underwire One Piece
Doesn't this one-piece give you a retro vibe? It has underwire cups, wide straps, and medium coverage at the back.
SKIMS Shaping Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Shaping Swim Dipped Bikini Bottom
Ditch the straps and opt for this bandeau-style swim top. Wear that with the dipped bikini bottom, which has full back coverage.
SKIMS Shaping Swim Long Skirt
Bring glam to the beach with this maxi swim skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit.
SKIMS Shaping Swim Tank Bikini Top
Get a little more coverage with this tankini bathing suit top.
SKIMS Shaping Swim Cami One Piece
This classic, flattering one-piece suit supports your core. It has thin adjustable straps and medium back coverage.
