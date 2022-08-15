Why Jennifer Coolidge Says Legally Blonde's Famous "Bend and Snap" Technique Is "Misleading"

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge's BOLD Sex Confession After American Pie

The bend and snap does not work every time.

In fact, Jennifer Coolidge, whose character in Legally Blonde is taught the iconic move by Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods, knows from experience. The actress, 60, even went as far as calling it "a moment in moviemaking I would just totally disagree with."

"I've never had bending over work for me like it did in that movie," Coolidge recently told Deadline. "I think that the bend and snap is misleading. But I'd have to say when I did do the bend and snap, I was wearing my underwear and I feel like in real life you have to leave it off."

To be fair, Elle Woods did say the maneuver has "a 98 percent success rate of getting a man's attention and, when used appropriately, it has an 83 percent rate of return on a dinner invitation." But despite the bend and snap's imperfect reception, it's safe to say 100 percent of fans fell in love with Coolidge's turn as Paulette Bonafonté, who she played in both the 2001 movie and its 2003 sequel.