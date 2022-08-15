Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

This list of performers is nothing short of first-class.
Jack Harlow, Lizzo, BLACKPINK and Måneskin are all set to grace the main stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28. The award-winning artists have been confirmed to join an already action-packed list of performers confirmed for the ceremony including Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.
Lizzo is returning to the stage just a few years after her show-stopping VMAs debut back in 2019, where she performed her two massive singles, "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts." This year, she'll showcase her newest single, "2 Be Loved." But in addition to taking the stage as a performer she may also grace it as a winner, as she's up for four trophies this year, including Artist of the Year.
As far as Lizzo's competition in the Artist of the Year category goes, (among other performers) she's going up against none other than Jack Harlow.
The rapper—who performed at the 2021 VMAs with Lil Nas X—will also take the stage for his first ever solo performance at the awards show. Like Lizzo, Jack is also up for quite a few awards this year, seven to be exact, including Video of the Year for "Industry Baby."
However, Lizzo and Jack Harlow aren't the only ones who will be in the area: K-Pop group BLACKPINK will also make their U.S. award show debut with a performance of their single, "Pink Venom." In 2020, the super-popular musicians made history as the first K-Pop girl group to take home a Moon Person for Song of the Summer.
After rocking the stage at the 2021 MTV EMAs, rock group Måneskin is also set to hit the stage for their VMA debut this year to perform their hit, "SUPERMODEL." The Italian-based rock band is also up for two of the night's awards including, Best New Artist and Best Alternative.
Viewers can catch their favorite artists and more at the 2022 MTA VMAs when it airs live from Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/5 PT.