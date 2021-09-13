Britney SpearsMTV VMAsMet GalaKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Must-See Candid Moments From the 2021 MTV VMAs: Star-Studded Selfies, PDA and More

You saw the stars perform and accept their Moonperson trophies at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, relive some of the more candid moments at the VMAs.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were out-of-this-world. 

From the Moonperson trophies to the stars, the Sept. 12 event hosted by Doja Cat was truly stellar. 

BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo took home the most statues of the night with three wins each, and Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish both received two Moonperson awards. The Foo Fighters also received the first-ever MTV VMAs Global Icon Award.

Bieber, the Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo also performed, and they weren't the only ones: Busta Rhymes, Camila CabelloChlöe, Doja Cat, Jack HarlowKacey Musgraves, The Kid LAROINormaniOzunaShawn MendesTainy and Twenty One Pilots rocked out, as well. Some artists even sang new music. Ed Sheeran, for instance, belted out his recently released single "Shivers," and Alicia Keys and Swae Lee performed their new track "LALA." In addition, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly jammed to their hit "papercuts."

Several other stars took the stage to present, including AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril LavigneBilly PorterHailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Jennifer LopezKourtney KardashianLance BassMegan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles and more.

Like every award show, there were several candid moments throughout the night. To look back at a few, scroll on.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her blink-182 boyfriend packed on the PDA while making their red-carpet debut as a couple at the award show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The Transformers actress and the "Bloody Valentine" artist turned up the heat while walking the red carpet. Before MGK took the stage with Travis for a performance of their song "papercuts," Megan and Kourtney introduced the duo and gave a shout-out to their "future baby daddies."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Billy Porter & Rita Ora

The Pose actor and the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer greeted each other on the red carpet with a warm embrace. 

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Shawn Mendes

Mercy! Who wouldn't want to snap a selfie with the "Stitches" singer?

Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Lil Nas X

It was a big night for the "Old Town Road" artist. Not only did he take home three trophies, including Video of the Year, but he also performed a few of his hits, including "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Lil Nas X also slayed on the red carpet with a custom lilac suit from Atelier Versace.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Billie Eilish & Finneas

The star-studded sibling duo looked happier than ever at the VMAs. 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Paris Hilton, Olivia Rodrigo & Kim Petras

Talk about a terrific trio! The businesswoman, "drivers license" star and "Heart to Break" singer were all smiles during the pre-show.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Nick Cannon & Ashanti

After noticing the singer on the red carpet in a showstopper by Michael Costello, the Masked Singer host was brought to his knees—literally.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn

The singer enjoyed a perfect evening with his wife. Not only was Ed nominated in three categories, but he also performed his new single "Shivers."

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Doja Cat

The host for the evening stunned in her VMAs ensemble—if we do say so ourselves.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Halle Bailey & Chlöe Bailey

The Chloe x Halle stars dazzled on the red carpet ahead of Chlöe's performance. "Let's all prepare to see @chloebailey slay the stage," sis Halle supportively wrote on Instagram.

