Anitta, J Balvin and More Performers Revealed for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

These artists will have viewers on their feet in no time.
The first round of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced and the exciting list is full of fan-favorites: Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! At The Disco are all set to grace the main stage on Sunday, Aug. 28.
This performance will mark as Anitta's debut on the awards' main stage, of which she's set to perform her smash hit, "Envolver." But, that's not all, since the 29-year-old is also nominated for her first VMA in the "Best Latin Artist" category—making her the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for the trophy.
Another chart-topping musician that will also hit the stage would be J Balvin, who is set to perform his single, "Nivel de Perreo," with Ryan Castro. His upcoming performance will be the first time the 13-time nominee (and five-time winner) will return the VMAs stage since 2019.
But J Balvin isn't the only artist set to make a triumphant return.
Panic! At The Disco—yes, you read that right—will also perform at the annual awards show for the first time since their appearance in 2018. The best-selling group, who have been nominated nine times over the years, will debut their new single "Middle of a Breakup."
As for Marshmello and Khalid, the duo is actually set to take over the stage together, to perform their collaboration, "Numb." Although this will Marshmello's first time on the main stage, Khalid is no stranger to performing at the event—having his debut in 2017.
And as incredible as this list is, there's plenty more where that came from as other performers will announced over the next few weeks.
As for the main event? All your favorites will perform live from the 2022 VMAs at from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Aug. 28th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Until then, check out of the big night's nominees here.