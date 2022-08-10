Javon Walton Reveals What He Knows About Ashtray's Fate on Euphoria

Have fans really seen the last of Ashtray on Euphoria? Even Ashtray himself doesn't know.
After the fan-favorite character seemingly met a grim end on the show's season two finale, actor Javon "Wanna" Walton chatted about Ashtray's fate on the HBO drama.
"Honestly, I have no clue, and I'm not just saying that," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop's Loni Love and Adam Rippon on August 10. "With Euphoria, it's pretty random, and if I do end up coming back, I'll probably know last second if I am."
While we'll have to wait until season three to find out if Ashtray is gone for good, fans don't have to wait long to catch the young star's latest project. He stars in the new Prime Video film Samaritan alongside the legendary Sylvester Stallone, who plays as the film's titular retired superhero.
"It's a superhero-like movie but with a dark twist to it," the 16-year-old shared. "And this kid named Sam, who I play, is [looking] for Samaritan. He wants to find out if Samaritan is really real and is going on this crazy journey."
Having grown up on the Rocky star's films as a boxer himself, Javon told Daily Pop, "Working with Sly was amazing. I just loved working on Samaritan."
But the Italian Stallion isn't the only big name The Umbrella Academy actor recently worked with, as he teamed up with rapper Travis Scott for his Air Jordan Nike shoe collab.
"That was a lot of fun," Javon said of modeling for the collection's campaign. "I'm super big in the sneaker world and I've always loved shoes, so to be able really step in that world a little more was a lot of fun."
Check out the full interview above to see Javon teach Loni and Adam how to throw the perfect punch.
Samaritan premieres on Prime Video August 26.