Sylvester Stallone Is Not Happy About Potential Rocky Spinoff

Watch : Sylvester Stallone SLAMS Rocky Producer for Drago Spinoff

Sylvester Stallone is throwing some punches.

The veteran actor—who famously created and portrayed boxer Rocky Balboa in the iconic 1976 film Rocky and its subsequent sequels—slammed the recently-announced Drago spinoff and called out returning producer Irvin Winkler.

"ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me," he wrote on Instagram as he shared in now deleted screenshots of the project's announcement, according to People.

Calling the spinoff idea "another heartbreaker," Stallone, 76, also went after his longtime friend. Dolph Lundgren. After an article on The Wrap reported that the actor would be reprising his role as Russian boxer Ivan Drago in the upcoming spinoff, Stallone referred to his former co-star as "parasite."



"I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites," he continued. "By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold."