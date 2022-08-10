Watch Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crash John Legend’s Interview and Bare Her Baby Bump

Watch : Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy

Love a good cameo?

Well then you have to see Chrissy Teigen crash John Legend's recent interview.

It all happened while John was talking to Carrie Bickmore from the Australian radio show Carrie and Tommy via Zoom on August 8. The host asked the singer about the 2014 hit he wrote for Chrissy, "All of Me," and how if he were to compose another song for her today it might be different, noting that love grows and changes over time. John then suggested that fans will just have to listen to his new album, Legend, to find out as there are songs for Chrissy on it.

"One of the final songs on the album is called 'I Don't Love U Like I Used To,' which sounds almost like a breakup song as a title," he said. "But if you listen to the lyric, it's really just about how your love grows with the person and it changes over time and evolves over time. And you don't love that person like you used to because you've grown together and you're, like, experiencing new things and it's tested in different ways."