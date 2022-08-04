Chrissy Teigen Credits 44 People for Helping Her Create This Pregnancy "Thirst Trap"

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen loves the skin she is in.

Just hours after announcing she is expecting another child with husband John Legend, the supermodel decided to have some fun on social media when posing for a pregnancy selfie.

"! thank you for your kind messages today," she wrote on Twitter. "Does twitter still accept niche thirst traps?"

While fashion lovers may gravitate to Chrissy's outfit, which included BUMPSUIT's Cloud Crop Maternity Tee, others couldn't help but compliment her entire vibe.

"Yes!! Absolutely glowing!!" one follower wrote. Another user added, "Wonderful news for you all. Thirst traps always welcomed."

And in true Chrissy fashion, the Cravings author kept it real on social media when she gave credit to her team who made her latest selfie shoot possible. From makeup artist Kristine Studden to tan artist Isabel Alysa, Chrissy shouted out the glam squad behind the scenes before writing "lolllll 44 people."