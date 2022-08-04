Chrissy Teigen Credits 44 People for Helping Her Create This Pregnancy "Thirst Trap"

Chrissy Teigen loves the skin she is in.
Just hours after announcing she is expecting another child with husband John Legend, the supermodel decided to have some fun on social media when posing for a pregnancy selfie.
"! thank you for your kind messages today," she wrote on Twitter. "Does twitter still accept niche thirst traps?"
While fashion lovers may gravitate to Chrissy's outfit, which included BUMPSUIT's Cloud Crop Maternity Tee, others couldn't help but compliment her entire vibe.
"Yes!! Absolutely glowing!!" one follower wrote. Another user added, "Wonderful news for you all. Thirst traps always welcomed."
And in true Chrissy fashion, the Cravings author kept it real on social media when she gave credit to her team who made her latest selfie shoot possible. From makeup artist Kristine Studden to tan artist Isabel Alysa, Chrissy shouted out the glam squad behind the scenes before writing "lolllll 44 people."
Whatever it takes, mama!
Chrissy's pregnancy announcement comes nearly two years after the Lip Sync Battle host and John—who are parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—shared that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.
In her Instagram post Aug. 3, Chrissy acknowledged the highs and lows her family recently experienced.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, ‘ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."
While Chrissy said she doesn't think she will ever walk out of a doctor's appointment with more excitement than nerves, recent days have been filled with gratitude.
"So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," she said. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long."