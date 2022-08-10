Watch Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crash John Legend’s Interview and Bare Her Baby Bump

Love a good cameo?
Well then you have to see Chrissy Teigen crash John Legend's recent interview.
It all happened while John was talking to Carrie Bickmore from the Australian radio show Carrie and Tommy via Zoom on August 8. The host asked the singer about the 2014 hit he wrote for Chrissy, "All of Me," and how if he were to compose another song for her today it might be different, noting that love grows and changes over time. John then suggested that fans will just have to listen to his new album, Legend, to find out as there are songs for Chrissy on it.
"One of the final songs on the album is called 'I Don't Love U Like I Used To,' which sounds almost like a breakup song as a title," he said. "But if you listen to the lyric, it's really just about how your love grows with the person and it changes over time and evolves over time. And you don't love that person like you used to because you've grown together and you're, like, experiencing new things and it's tested in different ways."
Just then, John panned his camera and Chrissy entered the frame, giving fans another look at her baby bump. The EGOT winner noted they're very excited to be growing their family. And when Chrissy let out a sigh, John noted, "It's a struggle getting around the house once you start carrying the extra one with you."
John, 43, and Chrissy, 36, announced her pregnancy earlier this month. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!)," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 3, referencing her IVF journey, "we have another on the way."
As Chrissy noted, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least." In 2020, she suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, with her and John sharing they had named the baby Jack. The pair have spoken about their grieving process and the ways that they've continued to honor Jack.
"That was difficult," John recently told BBC's Desert Island Discs about sharing the pregnancy loss. "I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think they really were powerful for a lot of people, and way more people than anybody realizes go through this."
When Chrissy and John found out they're expecting again, they decided to hold off on publicly sharing the news right away.
"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," the Cravings author stated in her Aug. 3 post. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."
And while a source close to Chrissy acknowledged it's been "an emotional journey" for the couple— who are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—the insider noted "they are keeping positive and are so excited this is even possible for their family."
As another source close to Chrissy put it, "Having another baby is something that she has really been hoping for and has dreamed about. She is cautiously optimistic. She's very nervous, but doing her best to keep her energy positive. They are taking it one day at a time."