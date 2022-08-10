Shopper-Loved Makeup Removers & Cleansers for Days When You’re Feeling Extra Lazy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Do you ever have those days where washing your face just seems like a major chore? Or maybe you avoid waterproof mascaras, eyeliners, or makeup altogether because you dread the amount of effort it'll take to get it all off. We totally get the struggle. After all, when you've just come home from a long day, all you want to do is go to bed as soon as possible. Not to mention, there are some days where you just feel lazy.
Fortunately, there are products out there that make cleaning your face super easy and at prices for every budget. Since today is National Lazy Day, we searched for products that self-proclaimed "lazy gals" swear by.
From top-rated cleansing balms to face wipes, splurge-worthy must-haves to drugstore classics, we've rounded up some of the most-loved makeup removing products from Amazon, Sephora and more that you'll want to add to your nightly routine ASAP. See our finds below.
JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm
This best-selling cleansing balm only contains 10 ingredients, according to the brand. It's made with pearl barley, which the brand claims aids in skin brightening, reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and hydrates the skin. The balm also has vitamin, which helps to prevent aging.
It has 7,500 five-star reviews and multiple Amazon shoppers say it's a must-have for lazy days. One reviewer wrote, "Love this stuff! Makes removing my makeup so easy. Even when you feel lazy and don't feel like removing your makeup this is quick and easy and makes my skin feel so good!"
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
The Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is a makeup remover made for sensitive skin, and according to numerous Amazon shoppers, lazy girls as well. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "I discovered this gem and my skin has never been the same. In a good way! It removes makeup, even waterproof mascara. It's a great alternative to a facial wipe when I'm feeling too lazy to wash my face. Scent is barely there, which I appreciate. I have sensitive combination skin and this product is amazing!"
It has over 36,000 five-star reviews, and you can try it for yourself for as low as $5.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes
Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes is a total staple. You don't have to work extra hard to get your makeup off, it's gentle and doesn't dry out your skin, and it even works on waterproof products. Numerous reviewers say they use this on night when they're just too tired or lazy to wash their face. One even called it their holy grail remover. "I use them to wipe my makeup off and as a quick shower option when I wake up late and my laziness prevents showers before work," they wrote. "Trust me, it's life changing for busy moms."
Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover
Lancôme's Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover is a splurge-worthy, award-winning makeup remover that really gets the job done with minimal effort. It works really well at removing waterproof mascara and eyeliner. One Sephora reviewer called it the best makeup remover for lazy late nights. It's no wonder it has around 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora and 67.5K "loves."
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
The Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover is a Sephora shopper-fave cleansing balm that was made to melt away face, eye makeup and sunscreen. According to the brand, it's non-greasy, non-drying, nourishing and gentle enough for sensitive skin. It has over 3,000 perfect reviews on Sephora, as well as 174.4K "loves"! As one shopper wrote, "It's a perfect first cleanse or an only cleanse if you're feeling lazy."
The Original Makeup Eraser
The Original Makeup Eraser was created to "erase ALL makeup with JUST water." According to the brand, one eraser is equivalent to 3,600 makeup wipes, is good for sensitive skin, and was made to be effective at removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick and more. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and shoppers love how easy it is to use.
One reviewer wrote, "This was created for a lazy girl like me. I'm the type of girl that will do her makeup and avoid taking it off, not because I look good but simply because I'm that lazy. This eraser is actually super helpful. All I do is wet it like a Beauty Blender and wipe my face like a window. Just like that, makeup is off."
e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
The Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm by e.l.f. Cosmetics is described by the brand as a "solid cleansing balm that melts into an oil and turns into a nourishing milk texture that rinses off clean." It's made with hyaluronic acid, ceramics and peptides to leave your skin feeling clean, smooth and hydrated. It has hundreds of five-star reviews on Ulta and numerous shoppers say this drugstore option works way better than similar products from premium brands.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water For Waterproof Makeup
Garnier's SkinActive Micellar Water for Waterproof Makeup has over 24,000 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers were pleasantly surprised at how well this affordable remover works. One Amazon reviewer wrote it's "lazy person approved," while another called it a "lazy girl's dream." According to the brand, it's a "gentle yet powerful" makeup remover made to work on even the most stubborn waterproof makeup. It's no rinse, requires no harsh rubbing, and is safe and gentle to use on the face, lips and eyes.
Cetaphil Face and Body Wipes - 2 Pack, 50 Count
These face wipes from Cetaphil are a must-have for nights when you just want to hit the sack. It's a holy grail for numerous shoppers with over 22,000 five-star reviews. As one recent reviewer wrote, "I'm lazy and use these to wash my face every night. I have sensitive skin and have never had an issue with these. I take them traveling with me and love them. Have definitely had clearer skin since using these regularly."
Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm
The Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm is a 12 time award-winning product and a personal fave. It glides right onto the skin, easily removes makeup, and leaves your skin feeling super soft and clean afterwards. A little goes a long way, so one jar should you last you a good while. Although it is one of the higher priced balms on the list, it has hundreds of five-star reviews on Soko Glam and it definitely lives up to the hype. We highly recommend trying it for yourself.
Looking for more beauty products to shop today? Check out these hair care products that can help you simplify your morning routine.