How Waterproof Is Your Mascara? We Took Our Faves to the Limit With the #EMascaraChallenge

When the weather outside is as hot as it's been all summer, you need beauty products that can hold up in the heat. Thankfully, there are a number of waterproof mascaras out there that promise to give you gorgeous lashes without you having to worry about looking like a raccoon in the middle of a hot day. But not all waterproof mascaras are created equally, and there are a few that we think stand above the rest.

E! Insider editors took the ultimate waterproof mascara challenge to see which mascaras actually work for them. They tried products from drugstore, premium and clean beauty brands, and wore them while at the gym, the pool, the shower and out in the sun. Because we're not afraid to go above and beyond here at E!, one editor dunked their head in a bowl of water a few times just to make sure these waterproof mascaras were actually waterproof. Erin Lim even showed off how waterproof her mascara was in a nod to a popular TikTok video where she pretends to be out in the rain. Let's just say, we were very happy with the results.

If you have a waterproof mascara you swear by, we invite you to take the #EMascaraChallenge yourself.

Wondering which waterproof mascaras lived up to expectations? Check out our favorites below.