Love Island USA: A Look Back At Sereniti Springs' Best Style Moments From Season 4

The Love Island USA villa just has not been the same since Sereniti Springs left. It has only been a few short days, but her exit was the most surprising elimination so far. It was shocking to see Chazz Bryant choose Kat Bryant during the recoupling ceremony, but Sereniti left us with a charismatic and entertaining exit that we will never forget. She also blessed our TV screens with some great fashion moments throughout Season 4.

From her fuzzy purple slippers that she wore every morning to her on-trend swimsuit looks, Sereniti had bombshell-level style at all times. Let's take a look back at some of Sereniti's best fashion moments from Love Island USA.