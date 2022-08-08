Rosario Dawson Walks Back Punisher Revival News

Watch : Rosario Dawson - 2022 SAG Awards E! Glambot

Rosario Dawson has made a grave mistake—accidentally lying to Marvel fans!

While the actress, soon to be seen in the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, is no stranger to blockbuster franchises and their love of secrecy, she recently got a bit ahead of herself in sharing some big Marvel news.

"I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again so I feel like it's my second chance," Dawson said during an appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo Aug. 7. "It's the only one of the shows that I wasn't in and I love Jon Bernthal so let's all make it happen collectively, guys."

There's just one problem—the show isn't actually getting a revival (yet).

Later that night, Dawson realized the error of her ways, tweeting: "I can't be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you're told what you want to hear…"

The Punisher was canceled in 2019 after running for two seasons on Netflix.

Dawson is no stranger to the Marvel universe. After all, she appeared as former night nurse Claire Temple on the Netflix adaptations of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Defenders.

Alas, her long-awaited on-screen foray with Frank Castle will have to wait—at least for now.