Daredevil Reboot Is in the Works After Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Daredevil is the MCU's cat with nine lives.

A new series based on attorney by day, vigilante by night Matthew Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil) is in the works at Disney+, according to Variety.

The idea for a Daredevil reboot picked up steam after Charlie Cox—who played the titular superhero in Netflix's Daredevil for three seasons from 2015 to 2018—made a buzzy cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home in a scene alongside Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Happy (Jon Favreau) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

In addition, Vincent D'Onofrio—who played Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. Kingpin) in the Netflix series—recently reprised the role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

"I was so thrilled that Kevin [Feige] asked me to come in and do [the role again]," D'Onofrio told E! News about stepping back into Kingpin. "It was very similar to when I was creating the character for Daredevil originally. It's thrilling. I'm sure my reaction was very similar to how you would react if they asked you."

Well, if you ask us, all of these dots are lining up pretty well for Daredevil fans!