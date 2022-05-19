Daredevil Reboot Is in the Works After Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Breaking

Daredevil is the MCU's cat with nine lives.

A new series based on attorney by day, vigilante by night Matthew Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil) is in the works at Disney+, according to Variety

The idea for a Daredevil reboot picked up steam after Charlie Cox—who played the titular superhero in Netflix's Daredevil for three seasons from 2015 to 2018—made a buzzy cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home in a scene alongside Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Happy (Jon Favreau) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). 

In addition, Vincent D'Onofrio—who played Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. Kingpin) in the Netflix series—recently reprised the role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

"I was so thrilled that Kevin [Feige] asked me to come in and do [the role again]," D'Onofrio told E! News about stepping back into Kingpin. "It was very similar to when I was creating the character for Daredevil originally. It's thrilling. I'm sure my reaction was very similar to how you would react if they asked you."

Well, if you ask us, all of these dots are lining up pretty well for Daredevil fans!

News of a new Daredevil series is especially enticing because the Netflix series, which also starred Rosario Dawson, Jon Bernthal and Deborah Ann Woll, isn't even available on the streaming service anymore. 

The series, along with other Marvel properties like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, were pulled from Netflix at the end of February. However, the shows leaving Netflix was actually good news, at least for fans of the MCU.

When Disney first signed the contract with Netflix, they agreed to a clause that prevented the title characters to appear "in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation," according to TVLine. Now that those contracts are up? The sky's the limit.

Variety reports that Matt Corman and Chris Ord are writing and executive producing the new Daredevil series. The duo created the action drama Covert Affairs, which starred Piper Perabo and ran on USA Network for five seasons from 2010 to 2015.

