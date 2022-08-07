Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears After Kevin Federline Claims Sons Don't Want to See Her

Sam Asghari has Britney Spears' back.
The pop star's husband has come to her defense following her ex Kevin Federline's bombshell claims about the former couple's sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. In a rare interview with ITV News, shared in advance with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the pop star's former husband said their boys have not seen their mother for months and "decided they are not seeing her right now."
According to the newspaper, Kevin cited Britney's past Instagram posts of her nude pics, which are censored, and online comments about him and her estranged family as reasons for the boy's decision.
"My wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt [which] is quite modest these days," Sam wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 6. "All other posts were implied nudity [which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."
He also wrote, "There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly."
E! News has reached out to Kevin's rep for comment and has not heard back.
Britney, who divorced Kevin in 2007 and married Sam in June, had responded herself to her ex-husband's claims on her own Instagram. "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote, adding, "It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL."
Britney added, "During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored nearly 15 years ... I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach...like a baby !!!!!"
In his Instagram response, Sam also insulted Federline. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years," wrote Britney's husband, an actor and model. "Kevin's gravy train will end soon [which] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements."
The boys live with Kevin, who obtained 70 percent custody of them in 2018, his wife Victoria Prince, a former volleyball player turned special education teacher, and their two daughters. Britney pays child support to her ex, who has worked as a dancer, an actor, a reality show participant and a DJ.
In his interview, Kevin said he would welcome Jamie Spears, Britney's estranged dad and former co-conservator, back in the boys' lives, if they wanted this. In 2019, he had obtained a restraining order against him following an alleged physical altercation between Jamie and Sean. Police later determined there was "insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears." (E! News had reached out to Jamie for comment at the time and had not heard back.)
Kevin also credited Jamie for saving Britney's life by putting her under a conservatorship, which ended last November. In a 2021 court testimony, the singer called the arrangement "abusive." She has often publicly criticized her dad, whose lawyer has said that Jamie's "actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court."
In his Instagram post, Sam maintained that Kevin's "character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year [conservatorship] and his loyalty to [Jamie] indicates his approval at [the] time of its conception as well."
He continued, "Things that are now considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow."
In June 2021, after Britney spoke out about her conservatorship in court, Kevin's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said in a statement to People, "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants,. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."