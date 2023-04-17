Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Cleaning Products Saved Them Time & Money

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you're like us and find cleaning to be more of a chore than something therapeutic, you'll want to get cleaning products that are easy to use, do what they promise, and are also affordable. Fortunately, you can find products that check all those boxes. Amazon, our go-to for pretty much anything and everything, has a number of best-selling products that work so well, shoppers say you'll end up saving money in the long run. Best part is, many of these products are already budget-friendly!
For instance, one cleaning products that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of is the FURemover broom. Before you brush it off as a cleaning tool for just pet owners, anyone can benefit from having one. It's a multi-purpose cleaning tool featuring 100% natural rubber that not only "attracts pet hair like a magnet," it can also clean windows, your shower, your car windshield, the floor, carpet and more. It has 69,000+ five-star reviews and numerous shoppers said they traded in their Swiffers for this broom and ended up saving money because of it.
We've rounded up some other top-rated cleaning products that can help save money. Check those out below.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff - 3-Pack Bundle
This "miracle cleaning paste" with 2,300+ five-star reviews is an all-around cleaner made to tackle the toughest stains in your bathroom, kitchen, patio and more. According to Amazon shoppers, it really is one of the best cleaning products out there.
Drano Max Gel Drain Clog Remover and Cleaner
According to Amazon shoppers, nothing beats Drano when it comes to unclogging and cleaning your drains. Numerous shoppers said it saved them time, energy and money on calling a plumber. Plus, it's on sale for $9 right now. It has 23,900+ five-star reviews.
O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System
If you hate mopping the floor, this product might make you change your mind. According to the brand, the O-Cedar's EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System was designed to remove over 99% of bacteria with just water. It has 15,400+ five-star reviews, and shoppers said it saves time, money and makes mopping pretty enjoyable.
Scrub Daddy Sponge Summer Shapes - 3 Pack
According to one Amazon reviewer, the Original Scrub Daddy is so durable, it saved them money on buying new sponges. They wrote, "I've used ONE sponge for six MONTHS and it's still hanging on. It's saved me so much money. I was going through a regular sponge every 2-3 days because of the nasty smell, but the Scrub Daddy never smelled sour or stayed dirty. Seriously will never buy anything else. I can not recommend enough."
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Original Cleaning Pads with Durafoam - 6 Count
The Mr. Clean Magic Eraser really works like magic on removing marks on walls, cleaning your counter tops and more. All you have to do is add a bit of water and you're good to go. It has 14,000+ five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say it saves you both time and money. Plus, you can easily tear off the amount you need to make one eraser last longer.
Mrs. Meyer's Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate - 2 Pack
This multi-surface cleaner can be used on everything from your floor to your countertops. According to the brand, it freshens surfaces, is tough on dirt and features a light Lemon Verbena scent. Shoppers say this can really save you money in the long run.
As one wrote, "If you are living in a roommate situation like I am, cleaning supplies are one of the largest household expenses. I personally like Meyer's because I believe (i hope) it's a little better than other cleaners in terms of toxicity or cleaning ability. I was buying pre-diluted bottles at Walmart and would go through them in a couple weeks. I only paid about $14 for this two pack, and I can honestly tell you that even with all the cleaning I do, this concentrate will last me the rest of the year here. You need only a tiny bit of concentrate in the bottle, it goes a long way! I spent 10x last year on cleaning spray rather than buying these concentrated bottles. 10/10 recommend!"
FURemover Broom
If you have pets, this is definitely one product you need in your home. This fur remover broom works by attracting pet hair like a magnet. It can work on carpet, tile, hardwood floor and concrete. It has 69,000+ five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers are obsessed. "This broom does what a vacuum can't," one wrote, "With some elbow grease, I saved money and electricity! Even my stair carpet looks groomed!"
If you don't have pets, you could get a lot of use out of this as well. According to the brand, it can be used to clean windows, wipe away liquid spills on tiles and more.
Howard Products Wood Polish and Conditioner
This wood polish and conditioner is made with carnauba wax and beeswax to polish and protect wood surfaces. It's a product that works on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, doors and more. It has over 27,500 five-star reviews, and shoppers say it saves you money on remodeling or replacing pieces in your home.
One reviewer wrote, "We recently moved into a house built in 1987 with original engineered hardwood floors that were in rough shape in one spot in the office. We were ready to refinish or replace which would have cost thousands. I figured I might as well try some wax and see what happens and holy cow, I'm glad I did!!! Totally changed the color and saved us so much money! It went on super easy and soaked right in. It was a little slippery even after wiping it off but works for us since it isn't a high traffic area. Highly recommend!!!"
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
Rocco & Roxie's Stain & Odor Eliminator is "certified gentle and safe" to use on all carpets, and is also safe to use around children and pets. In addition to carpets, this will also clean hard floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers and pretty much "anywhere stains happen." It's affordable, has 73,700+ five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say this saves them a lot of money and stress on cleaning after their pets.
MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - Pack of 12
This pack of microfiber cleaning cloths has 57,500+ five-star reviews. They're made of ultra soft and scratch-free material, are highly versatile and designed to be long-lasting. According to reviewers, these cleaning clothes saved them a lot of money on buying paper towels.
One wrote, "For a few dollar purchase, I no longer have to buy so many paper towels, or certain cleaning/dusting products. I'm saving money, getting stuff cleaned easier and faster, and get to toss them in the laundry and use them all over again. I only wish I would have known about this product sooner. I couldn't be happier with such a simple and inexpensive purchase."
—Originally published August 7, 2022 at 4 AM PT.