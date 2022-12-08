28 Cleaning Products for Lazy People Who Want a Neat Home With Minimal Effort

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's just something so comforting about a sparkling clean home, right? The part with the cleaning, scrubbing, and dusting? Not so much. If you just want to skip to the good part and have a tidy home, you just need to shop smarter. There are so many cleaning products that will do the work for you.

Get game-changing tools like robotic vacuums, automatic mops, battery-powered makeup brush cleaners, and gigantic lint rollers. Prevent stains with an automatic toilet bowl cleaners and stain-repellent sprays. A personal favorite product are these carpet stain removal pads. You put one on the floor, stomp on it with your foot, and come back a half hour later to a clean floor.

Work smarter, not harder, and get the clean house of your dreams with these must-have products.