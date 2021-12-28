Problem-Solving Products From Amazon That Will Make a Difference in Your Life in 2022

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We'll be saying goodbye to 2021 in just a few days. With a new year right around the corner, it's a great time to stock up on products that will make a difference in your life in 2022. Thankfully, Amazon reviewers have made finding those products so much easier.
For instance, if you're constantly having to deal with clogged shower drains due to hair, this $13 drain protector and hair catcher will help with that problem. It has 68,900 five-star reviews and has been called life changing by numerous reviewers. If you want your morning routine to run so much smoother, the Dash rapid egg cooker and the HyperChiller are two must-have products you definitely need to check out.
We rounded up some of the best problem-solving products on Amazon. Check those out below.
TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector & Hair Catcher
Dealing with clogged drains due to hair buildup can be really annoying, not to mention kind of gross. Fortunately, the TubShroom is here to help with that. It's a $13 drain protector that promises to "catch every single hair, every single time you shower." According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, it really does the job. In fact, it has over 68,900 five-star reviews.
Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
If you struggle with getting enough sleep or have a hard time waking up in the morning, this innovative product may help. It's a digital lamp and alarm clock that was designed for heavy sleepers and kids. It acts like the sunrise by increasing in brightness every 10 to 30 minutes so you can wake up "naturally." It also has a sleep setting for nighttime to help you unwind and get some rest. It has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper said it completely changed their life.
Indressme XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket
This massive XXXL basket is super versatile can be used for laundry, storage and more. One Amazon reviewer said it's so large, they could fit four quilted blankets and still had a lot of room. The basket looks really cute too, so you don't have to worry about finding places in your closet to hide it.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Save yourself some time in the morning and get yourself Dash's rapid egg cooker. You can cook up to six eggs at a time and it will cook them perfectly. It has over 13,800 five-star reviews and one shopper said it was a "morning routine game changer."
Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder
This wearable nail polish holder will make doing your nails so much easier. It makes the polish easily accessible and you don't have to worry about any accidental spilling. These come in more than 20 colors and can fit a wide range of nail polish bottles. It's an Amazon shopper-fave with over 13,600 five-star reviews.
HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller
Love drinking iced coffee in the morning but don't have time to make it? The HyperChiller may be the solution to that problem. It guaranteed to chill your coffee in 60 seconds or less. You can even use a single brew machine and have it go directly into this and it will still make it cool in less than a minute. It has over 8,000 five-star reviews and many reviewers used the word "genius" to describe this. It's definitely a must-have for iced coffee lovers.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
This "miracle paste" is an all-around cleaner that can tackle even the toughest stains whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen or patio. According to Amazon shoppers, it really is one of the best cleaning products out there. In fact, it has over 75,000 five-star reviews. It's one product you should definitely consider getting in the new year.
Quick & Clean Single Cup Brewer Cleaning Cups - 6 Pack
Keep your Keurig or single serve coffee maker fresh with this pack of cleaning cups from Quick & Clean. It works in the same way as making coffee. All you have to do is pop one into the machine and brew one cycle. It has over 20,800 five-star reviews and one Amazon review said it made a big difference in the way their coffee tasted afterwards.
Woolite At Home Dry Cleaner
Save yourself some money and a trip to the dry cleaners with this super convenient at home dry cleaner from Woolite. It's a cloth that works to remove odor, stains and wrinkles. You can get six in a pack for less than $10.
EZlifego Double Sided Heavy Duty Tape
This heavy duty tape can be used for so many things like hanging photos or posters and fixing small objects. It's easy to remove and won't leave any residue or damage the paint on your walls. It's also reusable and you can wash it with water to regain its stickiness. According to one reviewer, "This tape creates a bond that cannot be broken." It's a must-buy product with over 30,700 five-star reviews.
